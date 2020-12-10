Charles Arthur Weas, 86, of Litchfield died Dec. 7, 2020, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center. A walk through visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Charles Arthur Weas, the son of Arthur and Zella (Goodrich) Weas, was born on September 13, 2020, in West Liberty, Iowa. He grew up in Iowa, moving several times, and graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1954. He entered the US Army and served most of his time in Okinawa. He played football both in high school and in the Army. On August 6, 1960 , he was united in marriage to Marjorie Kadelbach in Union Grove Township. They made their home in Litchfield before moving to Paynesville a short time later. Charlie started driving at an early age and continued this as an over the road truck driver working for Younkin Transfer. They moved to rural Litchfield where they lived the longest. Later they moved in to Litchfield when keeping up a rural property became to difficult. Charlie drove school bus for Hicks and would often drive the Hockey team to their games and tournaments. He was a member of the Litchfield United Methodist Church, the VFW, Eagles and American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, snowmobiling, and deer hunting. He also liked working on his Allis Chalmers tractor. Once the grandchildren come along all other enjoyments took second seat to them.
He is survived by his wife, Marge Weas, of Litchfield, children Michelle (Leon) Fischer of Litchfield, Ryan Weas of Litchfield, grandchildren Joseph (Mehgan) Fischer, Alexander (Kelly) Fischer, Nancy Fischer Victoria Fischer (Significant other Nate Noble) and Christian Fischer, great grandchildren Ashton, Arron and Hanna Fischer, Samuel Cole, Landon and Hudson Fischer. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Ruth Serbousek, Phyllis Brummond, Evelyn Saxon, and Carol Jensen.
