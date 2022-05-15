April 26, 2022
Charles “Chuck” L. Yerks, 90, of Silver Lake, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial service was Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Layton Lemke. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Soloist was Gary Bach, “Go Rest High On That Mountain”. Congregational hymns were, “The Old Rugged Cross”, “Blessed Assurance” and “Jesus Lead Thou On”. Honorary urn bearers were, Marilyn, Alyssa, Vanessa, Rena, Lizzie, Jamie, Wanda, Angie and Jenna. Urn bearers were, Brandon Yerks, Tim Yerks, Ben Yerks, Adam Kuiken, Tyler Kuiken and Justin Foesch. Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Charles “Chuck” Leroy Yerks was born on May 1, 1931, in Arlington. He was the son of Erick and Dorothy (Brunko) Yerks. Chuck was baptized as an infant on May 24, 1931 by the Rev. R. Hirdmann, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 20, 1945 by the Rev. Alfred Streufert, both at First Lutheran Church in Glencoe. He received his education in the Hutchinson and Glencoe schools. Chuck started working at Goebel Fixture Company in 1948 until he entered the Army in 1952.
Chuck entered active military service in the United States Army on July 9, 1952, at Minneapolis, and served his country during the Korean Conflict remaining stateside. He received an Honorable Discharge on June 17, 1954, at Fort Benning, Georgia, and achieved the rank of Corporal.
On Nov. 21, 1952, Chuck was united in marriage to Irene Evelyn Bulau at Zion Lutheran Church by the Rev. WM Ulrick in Buffalo Lake. This marriage was blessed with four children, Diane, Michael, Beth, and Kimberly. Chuck and Irene resided in Georgia while stationed in the Army, Aitkin, Minnesota, Hutchinson, and later moved to Silver Lake. They shared 69 years of marriage.
Chuck was employed at Bentz Cabinet Shop after returning from the military. He then returned to Goebel Fixture Company in Hutchinson until 1981. In 1981, he went into business for himself selling and servicing lawn tractors, lawn mowers, snow blowers, and other lawn equipment. Chuck retired in 1993. During retirement, he worked at Walmart part-time from 1993 to 1996.
In 1996, Chuck and Irene moved to the Aitkin area. While living there, he helped his daughter and son-in-law build their house, serviced lawn equipment, and did janitorial work at Aitkin United Methodist Church. In 2006, Chuck and Irene moved back to the Hutchinson area. He kept busy working at L&P Supply and helped with maintenance at the apartment complex where they lived.
During his life, Chuck was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, volunteering as an usher for 50 years and acting as the chief usher for many years. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts, taught Sunday School and Junior Bible Class. He and Irene were counselors with the Youth League at Peace Lutheran Church for several years. They took the youth of the church on camping trips, one in particular, where a severe storm hit very near the campground. Chuck also served as an Elder at Peace Lutheran Church and on the Church Council. He also was a former member of the American Legion Post 96.
Chuck had an easy smile, enjoyed his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He loved to tell stories from when he was young and enjoyed telling jokes. Chuck was an excellent carpenter, building a home for his family in 1962. He loved to work on engines and was happiest when he could motorize anything! Chuck enjoyed spending time with friends. Chuck and Irene were members of a square-dancing group and for many years belonged to a pinochle club. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and water skiing. Chuck liked to hunt deer and pheasants.
Chuck passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake, at the age of 90 years. Blessed be his memory.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Irene Yerks of Silver Lake; children, Diane (Ronald) Doring of Hutchinson, Michael (LuAnn) Yerks of Hutchinson, Beth (Paul) Kuiken of Aitkin, Kimberly (Rodney) Schmeling of Hutchinson; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Erick and Dorothy Yerks; stillborn son; brother, Buddy Yerks as a child; sister, Lois Mae Yerks as a child; siblings and spouses, Elsie (Bill) Garner, Eileen (Toby) Tory, Edna (Merrill) Roulet, Orlin (Ginger) Yerks.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.