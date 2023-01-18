Jan. 11, 2023
Charlotte A. Liedholm, 79 of Grove City, died on Jan. 11, at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 21, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at First Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Charlotte Ann Liedholm, the daughter of Frank and Ardis (Stiff) Nesseth was born on Dec. 17, 1943 in Litchfield. She attended country school and graduated from Grove City High School in 1961. She was united in marriage to Lester Liedholm on Oct. 19, 1968 at First Lutheran Church, Grove City.
Charlotte was a member of First Lutheran Church and later Our Saviors Lutheran Church in French Lake. She was a bus driver for 40 years and truly enjoyed driving and having coffee and breakfast with her coworkers. She enjoyed spending time in her home watching the Minnesota Vikings and the Game Show Network; but also enjoyed traveling with her daughter and family.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Joel) Heining of Conifer, Colorado; and grandchildren, Mady, Jeffrey and Joshua Heining.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ardis; husband Lester; and sister Nancy.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Grove City area C.A.R.E. program.