Dec. 8, 2021
Cheryl Lee (Anderson) Jacobsen, 76, of Eagan passed away on Dec. 8, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Following Christ’s example, she leaves a legacy of faith, love, service to others, and exceptional organizational skills for all who were lucky enough to know her. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 17, with visitation one hour prior, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in St. Paul. The service will also be live streamed on www.gloriadeistpaul.org. Reception with a special treat from Cheryl will be served after the service. Please honor Cheryl’s wishes to keep everyone safe by wearing a mask indoors.
Cheryl was born March 23, 1945 in St. Paul, the daughter of Richard and Charlotte (Moore) Anderson. While she moved frequently growing up “whenever the house got dirty”, Cheryl spent much of her younger years in Hutchinson, where she graduated from Hutchinson High School with the class of 1963 and met the love of her life, Lowell “Jake” Jacobsen. After graduation, Cheryl attended the University of Minnesota, Morris.
After a diligent pursuit, Lowell finally convinced Cheryl to marry him on July 22, 1967 in Hutchinson. Together they raised a beautiful daughter, gained an amazing son-in-law, and were blessed with two grandchildren of whom they could not be more proud. Home was always where the heart was, whether in Golden Valley, Corcoran, Wayzata, Tokyo, San Diego or Eagan.
While Cheryl worked at 3M, Custom Tool and Larsen Allen Weishair over the years, she is best known for her volunteer work. She has always been the hands and feet of Christ. Whether building homes with ASP, serving as president of Peace Lutheran Church in Plymouth, preparing taxes for low-income families, assembling back-to-school backpacks or shopping for Toys for Tots, she always found the most efficient way to get things done.
Words cannot express how much Cheryl will be missed by her husband Lowell “Jake” Jacobsen; daughter Ann and son-in-law Stuart Johnson; grandchildren Cailin and Evan; siblings, Richard Anderson and Charlene (Scott) Trautman; loyal dog Lady; and many nieces, nephews, family, friends, neighbors and all of #teamCheryl.
Cheryl is reunited in heaven with her parents, Richard and Charlotte Anderson; and sister Carol Anderson; along with other cherished friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, Cheryl would prefer that you experience the joy of giving by donating time or treasure to your favorite charity.
Serving the family is Simple Traditions by Bradshaw of St. Paul. Simpletraditions.com