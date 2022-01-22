Jan. 19, 2022
Cheryl L. Linder, 70 of Litchfield, lost her battle with Alzheimers and died peacefully at her home in Litchfield, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at All Saints Lutheran Church in Darwin, with a funeral service at 7 p.m. Private interment will be held at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Cheryl Lynn Linder, the daughter of Donald and Geraldine (Mackedanz) Calberg, was born on Dec. 12, 1951, in Litchfield. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1969. Throughout her life she lived in Aurora, Colorado, Gatzke, and Litchfield. Cheryl worked at 3M, Marvin Windows, Meierhofer Real Estate and McLeod and Meeker County Social Services. She was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church and was a volunteer driver for CCT. Cheryl enjoyed taking photos of family, scrapbooking, bowling, camping, fishing, quilting and playing cribbage and Nertz. Cheryl had an incredible zest for life, and a passion and compassion for people, her heart was huge. She was always willing to help and be there for anyone in their time of need. Her grandkids meant the world to her, and she never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Most of all she always loved to have fun and adventure with her family and friends. Her goal was to "never grow up." And as everyone knows, Cheryl was a 'hugger."
She is survived by the love of her life Greg Ornberg of Litchfield; children, Carrie (Scott) Smieja of Monticello, Jeremy Linder of Litchfield, and Melissa McClellan of Fergus Falls; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Alec, Cody, Mitchell, Madison, Caden and Bren; great-grandson Grayson; and sister Leslie (Ron) Weber of Winthrop.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Geraldine; and her beloved infant daughter Christie Ann.
