April 5, 2022
Cheryl Ann Olsen, 78 of Buffalo, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo - 302 2nd St NE.
Cheryl was born Dec. 27, 1943, the daughter of Alvin and Nathalie (Sexauer) Clark. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, and currently at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo where she was a church member and past secretary. She was also a member of the Legion Auxiliary.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing, needlepoint work, being outside and enjoying the flowers and birds, and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Cheryl had a heart of gold and was always there to leave a smile on people’s face with her funny and caring personality. She was a supportive person to her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by many!
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Nathalie Clark; and sister Donna Etzel Maas.
Cheryl is survived by her sons, Brian Olsen and Tim Olsen; brother Billy Ray Clark; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. 763-682-1363. thepetersonchapel.com.