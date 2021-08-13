July 27, 2021
Cheryl Sharon Boettcher, 63, of Hutchinson, passed away July 27, surrounded by her family at Glen Fields in Glencoe. Cheryl lost her battle with cancer and other health issues.
Cheryl was born in Springfield, Nov. 29, 1957. She was the daughter of Alvin and Joann Hoffman. Cheryl was baptized and later confirmed.
Cheryl graduated in 1976 in Wabasso. Cheryl moved to Hutchinson that fall. She was employed at HTI for 29 years, and also worked at Pride Solutions when she became ill.
Cheryl met Chuck Boettcher in 1976 and later married. Cheryl and Chuck have two children together, son Carl from Detroit Lakes and daughter Nicole (Sean) and grandson Jayden from Litchfield.
Cheryl really loved spending time with family, friends and her co-workers.
Cheryl really loved shopping for her chicken collection.
She will be dearly missed. Blessed be her memory.