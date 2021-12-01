Nov. 14, 2021
Christine "Chris" E. VanderVoort, 57, wife of Jerry, daughter of Bob Peterson, of Gilbert, Arizona, formerly Hutchinson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Lund Home-Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert. Interment was Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Churchill Cemetery in Brookfield Township. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Lois Burkart. Casket bearers were Jon Block, Bob Peterson, Nathan VanderVoort, Hayden VanderVoort, Jerry VanderVoort and Don Meisel.
Christine Elise VanderVoort was born on Oct. 12, 1964, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Bob and Kay Peterson in Hutchinson. She was baptized and later confirmed in her faith at St. Anastasia Church in Hutchinson. Chris received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1982. She furthered her education and graduated from the College of St. Benedict. She worked as an interior designer in Lahaina, Hawaii. She moved back to Hutchinson and opened a specialty store, Treasures.
On Mar. 5, 2012, Chris was united in marriage to Jerry VanderVoort. Upon Jerry’s retirement, they purchased a home in Arizona and enjoyed several winters in the warm desert climate. She looked forward to their return to Minnesota every summer to spend time with family and friends. Chris especially loved being at her family’s cabin on Lake Jennie.
Chris lived with multiple sclerosis for over 20 years. She lost her battle due to complications of a severe u.t.i. and Covid-19. The viruses were just too much for her body to fight.
Chris passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Lund Family Hospice House in Gilbert, Arizona, at the age of 57 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Chris is survived by her husband Jerry VanderVoort of Hector; his children and their families; father Bob Peterson (Nell Gerhke) of Hutchinson; sister Bridget Block (Jon) of Hutchinson; nephew Ethan Block of Hutchinson; many aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Chris is preceded in death by her mother Kay Peterson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.