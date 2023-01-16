Jan. 11, 2023
Christopher J. Hansen, 61, of Darwin died Jan. 11 at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian burial was Monday at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield with the Rev. Nathan Hansen and the Rev. Brian Mandel officiating at the service.
The son of James and Dorothy (McIntee) Hansen, he was born Feb. 23, 1961, in Litchfield. Chris was baptized at Meeker Memorial Hospital in the Catholic faith and received first communion in 1969 at St Philip’s and confirmation in 1973 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin. He grew up in Darwin and attended St. Philip’s Catholic School in Litchfield and graduated from the Litchfield High School in 1979. He furthered his education by attending Willmar Technical College where he received an associate degree in the culinary arts and became a chef. Chris did a chef internship at the Wayzata Golf Course. Because of some medical issues with his father, Chris returned to Darwin where he assumed the leadership of Hansen Hardware in Darwin. In 1986, Chris purchased the Holm Brothers Hardware Store in Dassel, and Hansen Hardware in Dassel was in business until his retirement in 2008.
He was currently serving on the Saint John’s Cemetery Board, had been an active member of the Parish Council and the Area Faith Community Pastoral Council as well as other councils and committees over the years. He had been the chairman of the Fall Festival for several years. He was a charter member of the James A. Hansen Council 13122 Knights of Columbus and was twice past Grand Knight. He was a past city of Darwin councilman and had served as the mayor of Darwin. He was a charter member and past president of the Darwin Lions Club, past chairman of the Dassel Red Rooster Committee, and was currently involved in Red Rooster event planning. He was chairman of the Darwin Twine Ball Day annual community celebration and president of the Darwin Community Club and had overseen the Darwin Twine Ball Museum. He was past chairman and current board member of the Darwin Community Legacy Foundation, past member of Meeker Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, and on the Meeker County Economic Development Corporation Board. He was active in both the Darwin and Dassel Rod & Gun Clubs as well as the Darwin Drifters Snowmobile Club. He participated in many groups and activities and was a lifelong resident of the Darwin area.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends waterskiing, snowmobiling, traveling, spending time on the pontoon, camping, and sharing his endless gifts of hospitality. He was a talented musician and could often be found playing the piano, attending concerts or fine arts events. He enjoyed playing cards, dominos, or drinking coffee with friends and family. Faith, family, friends, and food epitomizes his life. He was a brother, uncle, relative, and friend to many and will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his siblings, Patrick (Mary) Hansen of Darwin, his twin, Colleen (Bruce) Bonniwell of Dassel, Deacon John (Ruthann) Hansen of Dassel, Mary (Kurtis) Mortenson of Dassel, David Hansen of Chanhassen, Catherine (Dana) Elliott of Circle Pines, and Michael (Kristen) Hansen of Greenfield; nieces and nephews, Joe (Jen) Bonniwell, Shawn (Annette Cole) Hansen, Rosanne Hansen, Bianca Bonniwell, Rebecca (Nathan) Foresman, Stephen (Melissa) Hansen, Kristina (Kellen) Ryan, Jessica (Eduardo) Rosales, Rev. Nathan Hansen, Philip Hansen, Margo Hansen, Garrett Hansen, Lauren Hansen, Daniel Mortenson, and Grant Hansen; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy Hansen; and a nephew, Jon Kurtis Mortenson.
Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel was in charge of the funeral arrangements.