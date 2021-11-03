Oct. 17, 2021
Christopher James Johnson 38, of Litchfield, died at home Oct. 17. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday Nov. 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. At 2:30 an interment of his ashes as he will be laid to rest with his paternal grandparents.
Christopher James Johnson the son of James H. Johnson and Jacquieline Larsen, was born June 8, 1983, in Litchfield. Chris was baptized at Arndohl Lutheran church and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church of Grove City.
Chris grew up outside of Grove City on his family's farm. He attended ACGC Jr/Sr. High School, graduating Class of 2001. In his early years of high school Chris enjoyed playing baseball and football and worked on the Thorps dairy farm in the mornings before school and some evenings. In the fall of 1999, he was in a car accident that left him a paraplegic, but even through all of that he was still a football fan, rooted for the home team, the Minnesota Vikings.
Chris loved music, everything from Johnny Cash to Metallica. He was also quite the artist, he loved drawing and even painting. But his favorite past time was fishing, he could just spend hours on the shore, dock or boat, it didn’t matter where, the anticipation of catching the big one was enough! Chris enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, old movies and hours of playing cards. What truly made him happiest was good food that brought his family and friends together for holidays and birthdays, he brought that up often as a cherished memory. He also loved cats, just like his grandmother Ruth, he had a soft spot for them and loved the peaceful comfort that they brought.
Chris had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anyone if they needed it. He was a selfless soul. He loved his family and friends with a fierceness and would do anything to protect those he loved. Everyone that ever met him liked him, and he has left a lasting impression on so many people over the years, he will not be forgotten, but missed dearly.
He is survived by his parents James H. Johnson and Jacquieline Larsen; sister Fallon Johnson; half twin sisters, Moriah Swadowski and Chai Reynolds; grandparents Gary and Virginia Lobash; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harlan and Ruth Johnson; grandfather Harold Larsen; great-grandparents, Stan and Marion Larsen, Laurence and Ursula Delvaux; and his uncle Wayne Johnson.
We welcome those who knew him, family and friends to come celebrate the life of Christopher. There will be a light lunch with of some of Chris's favorite foods, come share your memories, a hug, a laugh... it's what he would have wanted.