Sept. 7, 2022
Cindy Ziemer, 65, of Little Falls, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were, “Here I Am, Lord”, “Shepherd Me, O God”, “Amazing Grace”, “I Am the Bread of Life”, “On the Wings of a Dove”, “Song of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art”. Honorary urn bearers were her grandchildren, Lydia, Mia, and Elliott Ziemer, Ashley, Hannah, and Dylan Welch, Jack, Cameron, and Grayson Ziemer. Urn bearer was her granddaughter, Anya Ziemer.
Cindy Ziemer was born on Feb. 22, 1957, in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. She was the daughter of William and Viola (Baker) Haas. Cindy was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1975.
On June 4, 1977, Cindy was united in marriage to Steven Ziemer at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Sean, Sara, and Scott. Cindy and Steve resided in Hutchinson, and later moved to Little Falls. They shared 45 years of marriage.
Cindy was employed as an inventory coordinator at Hutchinson Technology Inc. Cindy was a former member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. She was also a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls.
Cindy enjoyed scrapbooking, interior design television shows, sister weekends up north, and road trips. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Cindy passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by family, at the age of 65 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Steve of Little Falls; children, Sean (Pam) Ziemer of Brainerd, Sara (Kenny) Welch of Milaca, Scott Ziemer of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Anya, Lydia, Mia, and Elliott Ziemer, Ashley, Hannah, and Dylan Welch, Jack, Cameron, and Grayson Ziemer; father, William Haas of Hutchinson; siblings, Bill (Becky) Haas of Hutchinson, Diana (Willie) Herdina of Staples, Larry (Ja) Haas of Hutchinson, Karen (Don) Poirot of Park Rapids, Tim (Jeanie) Haas of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Cindy is preceded in death by her mother, Viola Haas; sister, Debbie Haas.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.