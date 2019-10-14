Oct. 10, 2019
Claire Ann Osmek, 77, of rural Glencoe passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Father Tony Stubeda will be Celebrant. Interment in Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A 6:30 p.m. Rosary will be recited. Casket bearers will be Gary Rathmanner, Peter Moller, Ricky Rose, Travis Rose, Brian Wendlandt and Justin Wendlandt.
Claire was born May 12, 1942, in St. Paul, Minnesota, daughter of Joseph F. & Genevieve Stoffel.
On Dec. 28, 1963, Claire Ann Stoffel and Leo Joseph Osmek were joined in holy marriage at St. Andrew Catholic Church in St. Paul. God blessed their marriage with two sons.
Claire was formerly employed as a nurse’s assistant in Hutchinson, at Green Giant and Telex in Glencoe, at Chiropractic Clinic in Hutchinson, at Hardee’s in Glencoe and at McDonald's in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed waterskiing in her younger years. She was also fond of camping, fishing, the cabin on Pelican Lake and casino trips with friends.
Claire belonged to Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake.
She is survived by her sons, State Senator David (Kari) Osmek of Mound and John Osmek of St. Cloud; three grandchildren, Christine and Samantha (friend Brian) and Joseph; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Joseph Osmek January 27, 2017; her parents; brother Dr. Richard C. Stoffel; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Joseph and Anna Osmek.
Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com