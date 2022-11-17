Nov. 12, 2022
Clarence John Hoodecheck, husband of Rosanne, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Cokato Manor in Cokato. Gathering of family and friends is from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Matt Wiering. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Clarence John Hoodecheck was born on March 27, 1946, in Hutchinson. He was the son of John and Ruth (Halva) Hoodecheck. Clarence was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1964. Clarence furthered his education at Minneapolis Business College where he received a degree in business administration.
Clarence entered active military service in the United States Army on May 25, 1966, and served his country during Vietnam. He received an Honorable Discharge on May 21, 1968, and achieved the rank of SP5.
On June 9, 1967, Clarence was united in marriage to Rosanne Nelson at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. This marriage was blessed with two children, Russell and Jennifer. Clarence and Rosanne made their home in Hutchinson. They shared 55 years of marriage.
Clarence was a plant manager at Telex in Le Sueur and Rochester. After Telex, Clarence was employed with American Time and Signal in Dassel. He retired in 2006, at the age of 60. Clarence was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake.
Clarence enjoyed the outdoors, going fishing, and hunting. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Clarece passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Cokato Manor in Cokato, at the age of 76 years, after a 13-year battle with cancer.
Blessed be his memory.
Clarence is survived by his wife Rosanne Hoodecheck of Hutchinson; children, Russell Hoodecheck and his fiancé, Christine LaMotte of Elk River, Jennifer Paulsen and her husband, Troy of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Brennan (Tiana) Paulsen, Dylan Paulsen; many other relatives and friends.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ruth Hoodecheck; daughter Jessica Hoodecheck; sister Harriet Hoodecheck.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.