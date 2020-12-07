Dec. 3, 2020
Clarence Gene Rice, 89, of Kimball, died Thursday at St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Ostmark Lutheran Church near Watkins with the Rev. Joe Midthun officiating. Burial will follow at Ostmark Lutheran Cemetery. Gene’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Ryan Rice will provide music for the service. The services will be live-streamed on the Dingmann Funeral Care website and on the Ostmark Lutheran Church Facebook page. Visitation without family present will be held 4-6 p.m. Friday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Kimball. Please respect the distancing and mask mandates when in attendance at any of the published services.
Clarence Gene Rice was born March 5, 1931, at the family farm in Meeker County, to Clarence and Alice “Sinnie” (Gulso) Rice. Gene attended a country school in North Kingston Township; he later earned his graduate equivelent diploma. On June 16, 1951, he was united in marriage to Jean Marie Benson at Knapp Lutheran Church, near Cokato. They made their home on the farmstead, where they raised their two children. Gene honorably served his country at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he returned home and continued farming. Gene and Jean were blessed with 44 years of marriage before Jean’s death in 1995. In the winter months, Gene worked as the outside hill manager at Powder Ridge. On Aug. 19, 2007, Gene was united in marriage to Jan (Lingen) Nelson. They enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Arizona. Gene was an active member of his church, Ostmark Lutheran, as well as a member of the Kingston American Legion 483. He also served on the District 3 School Board. In his spare time, Gene enjoyed fishing, woodworking and antique tractors. He loved to travel, but his greatest enjoyment in life came from spending time with his family, especially with his grandkids.
Gene is survived by his wife Jan of Kimball; children, Pamela (Delroy) Hilary of Watkins, and Timothy (Lori) Rice of Eagan and South Haven; six grandchildren, Jesse Hilary, Alyssa Pauls, Bethany Schwartz, Ryan Rice, Raymen Rice, and Riley Rice; 10 great-grandchildren, Braden Hilary, Kody Pauls, Hayley and Hayden Schwartz, Tatem Hilary, Harvey and Norah Rice, Dakota, Payton and Kamryn Rice; step-children, Kevin Nelson of Montrose, and Val (Steve) Barnes of Howard Lake; four step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Delores Rice; nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean; parents, Clarence and Alice; sister, Clarice Kruger; and brothers, George and Jerry.
