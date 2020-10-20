Oct. 17, 2020
Clarence W. Schlueter, 87, who died peacefully Saturday Oct. 17, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, A private family memorial service will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring. The service will be live streamed on Peace Lutheran Church’s Facebook page. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Clarence was born May 13, 1933 in Hutchinson, to George and Helen (Radunz) Schlueter. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1955. Clarence married Janet Mae Woodhouse Oct. 18, 1958 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa.
He is survived by his children, Jim Schlueter, Jill (Steve) Vardsveen, Joan (Gordon) Johnson; sister Janet Klockmann; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janet; daughter-in-law Gina Schlueter; and 4 siblings.
Thank you to all the Assumption Court and Home staff - you truly wrapped your arms around Clarence, helping him live his best life! Thank you, Father Tom, for our visits - dad and I appreciated your comforting words. And to Amy at St. Croix Hospice you have a gift, thank you.
Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, 320-685-7762.