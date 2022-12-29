Dec. 22, 2022
Clarice A. McKimm, 100, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Thursday, Dec. 29, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Paul Otte. Congregational hymns were, “Amazing Grace”, “In the Garden” and “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”.
Clarice Anna McKimm was born on Jan. 24, 1922, in Hamburg. She was the daughter of George and Clara (Hanson) Harms. Clarice was baptized as an infant at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. She received her education in Norwood Young America, and was a graduate of the Central High School Class of 1939.
On July 19, 1941, Clarice was united in marriage to Kenneth McKimm at the Methodist Parish House in Buffalo. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Larry and Terry. Clarice and Kenneth resided in Hutchinson. They shared 28 years of marriage until Kenneth passed away on March 13, 1970.
Clarice helped her husband own and operate McKimm Milk Transit Inc. in Hutchinson. She was the office secretary for many years. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Clarice was also a member of the Women’s Auxiliary.
Clarice enjoyed bowling, traveling, and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.
Clarice passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 100 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Clarice is survived by her children, Larry (Barbara) McKimm of Hutchinson, Terry Guy McKimm of Mankato; grandchildren, Michael (Renae) McKimm, Lisa McKimm Horacek, Bethany (Joe) Holtmeier, Brady (Carrie) McKimm; great grandchildren, Abby (Alec) Westlund, Benjamin McKimm, Colin McKimm, Quinn Horacek, Avery Horacek, Brianna (Cole) Schuessler, Dylan Holtmeier, Ethan Holtmeier, Leyton McKimm, Keenan McKimm, Brynlee McKimm; many other relatives and friends.
Clarice is preceded in death by her parents, George and Clara Harms; husband Kenneth McKimm; grandson Kent McKimm; brothers, Gilbert (Elvera) Harms, George Harms III, Sylvester (Kathy) Harms; brothers (in infancy, Walter and baby); sisters, Evelyn (Edwin) Stender, Gladys (Elmer) Kraemer; daughter in-law Janet McKimm.
