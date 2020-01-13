Jan. 7, 2020
Clarice E. Peters, 89, of Litchfield died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard Lake. Funeral service was Monday, Jan. 13, at Litchfield United Methodist Church. Visitation was prior to the service at the church. Interment was in Ripley Cemetery.
Clarice Evangeline Peters, daughter of Clarence and Edith Ditlevson, was born in Danielson Township, Meeker County, May 31, 1930. In March 1940, she moved with her family to Greenleaf Township, where she was confirmed. She graduated from Litchfield High School and worked at First State Bank and Litchfield Telephone Company.
Clarice was united in marriage to Archie Peters Sept. 30, 1950, at Beckville Lutheran Church. They farmed near Forest City and five years later purchased a farm in Darwin Township that they farmed for 34 years. They retired to a home near Casey Lake and lived there for twenty-one years.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, freezing, sewing and embroidery work. The family attended First Presbyterian Church for thirty years. All of the children were baptized and confirmed there. In 1980, Clarice and Archie joined United Methodist Church in Litchfield. Clarice enjoyed the activities and work of Litchfield United Methodist Women. She especially enjoyed the Esther Circle where she was secretary and treasurer for fourteen years.
She is survived by her children, Coleen Peterson of Duluth, Robert (Judy) Peters of Glenwood and Wesley (Kathy) Peters of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Cole (Morgan) Peterson, Garret (Lauren) Peterson, Beth (Dana) McKigney, Brian Peters, Codi Mogensen and Tonya Peters; and great-grandchildren, Chloe Mogensen, Cordelia Mogensen, Benjamin McKigney and Ellia Peters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Archie; brothers, Duane Ditlevson, Delhart Ditlevson and Myron Ditlevson.
