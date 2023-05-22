Dec. 14, 2022
Clark G. Bonniwell, 99, of Casa Grande, Arizona and formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on December 14, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial was May 20, at St. Anastasia's Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf; Organist was Bev Wangerin; Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Musical selections were, "Here I Am, Lord", "Shepherd Me, O God", "Be Not Afraid", "I Am the Bread of Life", "Song of Farewell" and "How Great Thou Art". Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Clark Glenn Bonniwell was born on July 10, 1923, in Biscay. He was the son of Glenn and Laura (Gosswiller) Bonniwell. Clark received his education in Hutchinson area schools and farmed with his father until he enlisted in the Army. He served in Germany during World War II as a radio repairman until his discharge in 1946.
Clark met Marcia Krebsbach and three years later they were married at St. Anastasia Catholic Church on Dec. 27, 1951. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Michael, Robert, Laura and Jerome. Clark was a long-time member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus for 50 years. He lived in the Hutchinson area and worked at various jobs, including Rockite Silo. Clark and Marcia moved to Arizona in 2003.
Clark was a great fix-it man who enjoyed fishing, leather work and spending time with his family. He had a great sense of humor, always ready with a sharp come-back with his quick wit.
Clark passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his home in Casa Grande, Arizona, at the age of 99 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Clark is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marcia Bonniwell; daughter, Laura Kichler; son, Jerry Bonniwell and his wife, Margo; grandchildren, Madie Galdunick and her husband, Tim, Philip Bonniwell and his wife, Rachel, Jessie Sheehan and her husband, John, Jen Matter and her husband, Josh, Ryan Smith and his wife, Roni, Caleb Bonniwell, Emma Bonniwell; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Claire Galdunick, Katie Stegmeier, Andy, Cadyn and Elija Sheehan, Reilly and Tylor Matter; many nieces and nephews.
Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Laura Bonniwell; sons, Michael John and Robert David; Sssters, Verna Karg and her husband, Ed, Nettie Studeman and her husband, Milton, Mabel Hlavka and her husband, Don; nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com