Nov. 9, 2021
Claude D. Schultze, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service was Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiated. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Austin Willhite performing "I Will Rise" and "On Eagle's Wings." Congregational hymns were "Abide With Me" and "Just As I Am." Casket bearers were Curt Schlueter, Jeff Schlueter, Brian Christensen, Scot Trongard, Jeff Olson and Jason Matic.
Claude David Schultze was born Jan. 6, 1952, in Fairmont. He was the son of Carl and Francis (Boicourt) Schultze. Claude was baptized as an infant at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Fairmont and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. He received his education at Buffalo Lake and Cosmos High School. Claude later attended vocational school while working at 3M in Hutchinson.
Claude served his country in the United States Army beginning Nov. 10, 1969, and served for two years during the Vietnam War. He was discharged from active duty on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1971.
On March 3, 1973, Claude was united in marriage to Barbara Schlueter at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills. This marriage was blessed with three children, Amy, Mike and Sheila. Claude and Barb resided in the Hutchinson area. Claude and Barb shared 48 years of marriage.
Claude was a maintenance mechanic at 3M in Hutchinson for 22 years until his retirement due to declining health in 2002. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Claude was very active in his earlier years. He loved deer hunting, target practice, snowmobiling, going camping, and taking his family to amusement parks. Claude also enjoyed keeping the lawn up to his standards, blowing snow, and decorating outside lights for Christmas. His passion was fixing his cars or other projects in his workshop. He enjoyed grilling his BBQ chicken. Claude loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing with his pups, Coco and Jewel, and taking his scooter out and riding all over Hutchinson (so much that his tires wore out).
As Claude's health declined more, his loving wife retired early to be his caretaker. Barb would do anything and everything for him; she was always by his side.
Blessed be his memory.
Claude is survived by his wife Barbara Schultze of Hutchinson; children, Amy Olson and her husband Jeff, of Litchfield, Mike Schultze of Albert Lea, and Sheila Trongard and her husband Scot, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Cassandra Olson, Breanna Olson and her significant other, Danny Erickson, Kiera Olson "My Little Angel," Jayden Jackson, Connor Jackson, Whitney Trongard, and Ashley Trongard; sister Judy Matic and her husband Louie of Glencoe; brother Ron Schultze of Crystal; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Francis Schultze; father- and mother-in-law Harry and Wanda Schlueter; and sister-in-law Jean Walter.
