Nov. 21, 2019
Clifford Anton Benson, 91, of Roseville, Minnesota and Green Valley, Arizona, died Nov. 21, at Cerenity Rehab Center, White Bear Lake. A memorial service will from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Weisman Art Museum, University of Minnesota.
Cliff was born Dec. 29, 1927, on the family farm near Clements, Minnesota. Cliff graduated from Springfield High School. Then he joined the U. S. Army and earned his degree from the University of Minnesota.
Cliff taught agriculture to veterans and high school students in Comfrey for six years. Joining Land 'O Lakes, Cliff worked as an agriculture service representative in Minnesota and Wisconsin. His family lived in Red Wing, Marshall and Hutchinson. They moved to the Twin Cities when Cliff headed the membership division. Working with the international division, Cliff organized a cooperative that built and began the first milk processing plant in Belize. During this period, Cliff met and married Linda Enterline. They enjoyed travel and family together for 33 years.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Margaret Benson; and brothers, Rolland (Melba) and Russell (Annette) Benson.
He is survived by his sister Florence Pendergrast of Minneapolis; six children, Kathryn (Tom) Paskvan of Osceola, Wisconsin, Curt (Gwen) Benson of Northfield, Thomas Benson of Minneapolis, John (Rode) Benson of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ronald (Margaret Meagher) of Duluth and Lisa (Byron) McConnell of St Louis Park; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren