Oct. 1, 2021
Clifford "Cliff" Darold Kieper, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiated. Special music was “How Great Thou Art,” “Just as I Am” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Kieper was born Nov. 30, 1943, in Springfield. He was the son of William and Lydia (Kropp) Kieper. Cliff was baptized as an infant Jan. 2, 1944, in Springfield, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth in Hector. He received his education in Hector, and was a graduate with the Hector High School Class of 1961.
Cliff entered active military service in the United States Army in May 1964 at Fort Hamilton, New York.
In November 1964, Cliff was awarded to military policeman and was on the USS Bunkner to Frankfurt, Germany, where he served as military police. He received an honorable discharge June 1, 1966, at Fort Hamilton, and achieved the rank of Specialist 4th Class. Cliff was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter (rifle), Sharpshooter (pistol .45).
Cliff was employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing for 34 years. After a couple years of retirement, he worked for Liquor Hutch in Hutchinson for 15 years part time. He was a member of the American Legion Post 96 for 41 years. Cliff was also a Civil Air Patrol member for two to three years, and Gopher Campfire Club. Cliff was also a member of various aviation groups.
Cliff’s first love was flying in his plane. He was a man of faith. Cliff enjoyed watching “how-things-were-made" TV shows on the History Channel, photography, he was a gadget geek, enjoyed playing around with different gadgets, reading, making model airplanes, miniature trains and animals. He especially enjoyed spending time with his beagles, family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Cliff is survived by his sisters, Donna Wersal of Springfield, and Debra Kieper of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents William and Lydia Kieper; and brothers, Robert and William Kieper.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.