Nov. 9, 2019
Clifford John Gingerich, 90, of Rochester, formerly of Albert Lea, passed away Nov. 9, at Madonna Meadows Assisted Living after a short battle with multiple myeloma. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Assemblies of God Church in Rochester (4240 18th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901). The Rev. Floyd O’Bryan and the Rev. Jim Filbeck will officiate. Private burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.
Clifford was born Nov. 28, in Kalona, Iowa. He was the son of Benjamin and Mattie (Mayer) Gingerich. He was united in marriage to Mary Lois Gingerich March 16, 1952, at Fairview Mennonite Church in Kalona.
They farmed in the Kalona area until 1966, when they moved to Nashwauk, Minnesota, for two years. While they were there, Clifford served as an interim pastor. They then moved to Albert Lea and Clifford went to work for Good Samaritan nursing home as maintenance supervisor. He retired after 22 years of service. After retiring, he and Mary were involved with MAPS R.V. Program through Assemblies of God Church for 15 years. In 2005, they moved to Rochester to be closer to their children.
Clifford is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary; children, Lores (Jeff) Vlaminck of Rochester, Dwight (Judy) of Oronoco, Kevin (Frances) of Omaha, Nebraska, Helen (Curtis) Knight of Rochester and David (Christy) of Cary, North Carolina; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by daughter Janice Lucille; brothers, Floyd and Delmar; sisters, Mildred Zook and infant sister Ella Mae.
Memorial may be donated to Rochester Assemblies of God church, of which Clifford was a member. Online condolences are welcome at bayviewfuneral.com.