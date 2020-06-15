June 6, 2020
Clifford M. Hedeen, 85, of Watkins, died on Sat. June 6, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private service was June 10, 2020. A public celebration to be held at a later date.
Clifford Myron Hedeen, the son of Edwin and Hazel (Nelson) Hedeen was born in Union Grove Township. He graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1953 and was united in marriage to Yvonne Kadrie in 1957. He farmed his entire life until 1997 and drove school bus from 1998 to 2015 for the EVW school district. He loved old tractors and playing cards. Farming was his passion. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing pool with them. He was a smart man who remembered everything.
Clifford is survived by his wife of 63 years Yvonne (Kadrie) Hedeen of Watkins; children, Pamela Atwell of Flint, Michigan, Mark (Pop) Hedeen of Thailand, Cindy (Del) Euerle of Eden Valley, Nancy Roering of Albany, Amy (Ricky) Kalkbrenner of Litchfield, Jill (Dennis) Hiltner of Eden Valley; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lawrence (Mary) Hedeen of Paynesville, Willard “Billy” (Jo) Hedeen of Avon and Janet Wendroth of Eden Valley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Hazel; two brothers Gordon and Richard; grandson, Brady Kalkbrenner.
