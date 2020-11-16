Nov. 11, 2020
Clyde V. Peterson, 87, of Hutchinson passed away of heart failure Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. A tentative date of Saturday, June 19, 2021, has been set for a memorial service.
Clyde Vincent Peterson was born Oct. 23, 1933, in New York, New York. He was the son of Victor Norman and Esther Adeline (Thorstad) Peterson. Clyde was baptized as an infant in New York, New York, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. He received his early education in Willmar and graduated with the Willmar High School Class of 1951. Clyde furthered his education at Augsburg University for one year before his time in the Navy.
Clyde entered active military service in the United States Navy Sept. 17, 1952, in Minneapolis. Clyde served as an airman in the Air Corp branch of the Navy, patrolling in numerous locations including Greenland, Europe and the Caribbean. He received an honorable discharge Sept. 7, 1956, in Jacksonville, Florida, with the rank of AT2. After his Navy discharge, Clyde attended the University of Minnesota where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
On June 13, 1959, Clyde was united in marriage to Barbara Joan Riesberg at Spring Lake Park Lutheran Church in Mounds View. This marriage was blessed with three children, Gregory, Tracy and Regan. Clyde and Barbara resided for 56 years at Stahl’s Lake in rural Hutchinson. They shared 61 years of marriage.
Clyde was employed as an engineer at 3M in Hutchinson for 30 years. He retired July 1, 1991. Clyde was a member of 3M Cares, the American Legion, Hutch Bowl Bowling League, and a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Clyde loved reading novels, sudoku, bird watching, hooking rugs, completing jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and games, bowling, woodworking, fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends. He had a strong faith and valued regular worship. He enjoyed living on the lake, sailing and pontooning. His favorite trips included time in the mountains (any mountains!) tent camping, hiking and cooking. Clyde was the designated chef for all his hunting and fishing trips, and he eventually decided that he’d rather be cooking than actually hunting or fishing! He enjoyed watching the Twins and the Vikings and loved wintering in Panama City Beach, Florida, for the last 27 years. He was very proud of being 100% Norwegian!
He was a sweetheart with a slightly crusty shell who was much loved and will be much missed.
Clyde is survived by his wife Barbara Peterson of Hutchinson; children, Greg Peterson and wife Diane of Oneida, Wisconsin, Tracy Nething and husband Edward of Darwin, and Regan Little and husband Paul of Fountain; grandchildren, Rachel Zanetti and husband Paolo of Portland, Oregon, Andrew Peterson and fiancee Kaitlyn O’Connell of San Diego, California, Clara Peterson and special friend Josh Dorn of Boston, Massachusetts, Anna Nething and partner Dave Nordland of Minneapolis, Logan Little of Fountain, and Demery Maughan and husband Caleb of Chatfield; brother Orin Peterson and wife Glenda of McAllen, Texas; and many other relatives and friends.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Esther Peterson; brother Bruce Peterson; and many friends and relatives.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.