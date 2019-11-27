Nov. 15, 2019
Written by Autumn Lindback-Rhode
Colby J. Lindback, 20, son of Jeffry and Kathy Lindback of rural Green Isle, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, at his home. Celebration of life will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Central High School Auditorium in Norwood Young America. Officiating was the Rev. Jeff Warner. Special music was by Tom Clark, Aaron Clark, Kristen Clark and Jim Clark performing “You Raise Me Up” and “A Letter From Heaven.” Soloist was Alexis Amour performing “Amazing Grace.”
Colby Johnathan Lindback was born April 7, 1999, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Colby was baptized as an infant at St. Stephen Lutheran in White Bear Lake. He received his education in Norwood Young America and was a graduate of Central High School Class of 2019.
Colby was everything good you would want your brother, child or friend to be. He was hilarious, caring to a fault, sarcastic, inquisitive, sweet, thoughtful and maybe a little mischievous, but that only added to the fun.
He was the king of facial expressions. I swear, one look and you knew exactly what he was thinking. His eye rolls spoke volumes, his scowls were almost comically animated, and when he tasted something yummy for the first time, his eyebrows shot to his forehead.
He tried so hard to show he cared. He'd try to one-up my Mother’s Day gifts so mom knew he loved her more; including, but not limited to, talking mom into allowing him to bring home a kitten, much to our father's exasperation. You all know the story of his and Tony's El Camino (if you don't, ask dad/Jeff). He would demand to buy treats for me if I wasn't with him when he saw something I'd like.
He was quick-tempered and fiercely protective. He had a tendency to run people's feet over if they got on his nerves or said something mean about a friend. I also remember him getting very angry and hating actors because they played abusive characters.
Colby was creative and loved learning. I can't count the books he read or had read to him about different animal species, be they real or mythical. He and Kenzie could go on for hours about different sects of werewolves, and he loved discussing dog breeds and training with me. He drew everything: dogs, werewolves, minotaurs and cars, you name it, it's probably on mom's or grandma's wall.
He loved razzing people, especially our father. He'd call him a pain in the butt, right after telling him he loved him. Colby's trash talking during video games or bowling would have me snickering the entire next week.
He was so popular. If you met him, you loved him. It was impossible not to. He is very loved, and very missed.
Blessed be his memory.
Colby is survived by his parents Jeffry and Kathy Lindback of Green Isle; sisters, Tuesday Lindback-Shaw and her husband, Ronald, of Goodhue; Autumn Lindback-Rhode and her husband, Bradley, of Green Isle; and Mackenzie Lindback of Woodbury and Cheyenne Howard; brother Jacob Howard; sister-in-law Gayle Lindback of San Antonio, Texas; nieces and nephews, Dallas and Cody Shaw, Mallory and Grace Lindback and Eleanor Makowetski; grandparents Lita and Dennis Nelson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Colby was preceded in death by his brother Tony Lindback; and grandparents, Harold and Minnie Brown and Alan and Roseina Lindback.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.