Nov. 26, 2020
Colleen K. Fitzloff, 71, of Burnsville, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, at Havenwood Senior Living in Burnsville. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a memorial service in Spring 2021.
Colleen Kay Fitzloff was born Sept. 30, 1949, in Breckenridge. She was the daughter of Earl and Fern Fitzloff. Colleen was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, McLeod County, and was a lifetime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Colleen graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1967 and went on to Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, where she graduated and became a registered nurse in 1970.
Colleen worked a few places but landed back in Hutchinson at the Hutchinson Health Mental Health Unit in 1980. She was such a kind, generous, compassionate and loving RN until retirement in 2010.
Colleen loved gardening, going to arts and crafts fairs, shopping at antique and unique shops of all kinds. She had amazing collections of pottery, jewelry, baskets and so much more. Her holiday collections were incredible! Colleen also loved to travel and did a lot of it when younger. She also loved spending as much time as possible with her nephews and niece, especially the years at Lake Washington where Fern and Earl had a home. Another of her favorite things to do was attend her nephew's and niece's sports activities whenever possible. She was an amazing aunt!
In February 2020, when Colleen needed assistance with daily care and household affairs, she moved to Havenwood of Burnsville, an assisted living facility. Blessed be her memory.
Colleen is survived by her siblings, Gregory Fitzloff and his wife Faith of Leesburg, Indiana, Steven Fitzloff and his wife Deb of Mankato, Sue Fitzloff and her husband Keith Nordeen of Roseville, Brenda Harper of Bloomington, and Roger Fitzloff and his wife Sheri of Isanti; five nephews, a niece, five grandnephews and two grandnieces.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Fern Fitzloff.
Memorials can be sent to the Hutchinson Health Mental Health Unit or any mental health organization of your choice.
