July 4, 2021
Colleen M. Mix, 86, of Cold Spring, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, July 4, at Assumption Community in Cold Spring. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 9, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiating. Organist is Bev Wangerin. Soloist is Emalee Smith "Supermarket Flowers" and "Jealous Of The Angels." Song leader is Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections are "Amazing Grace," "On Eagle's Wings," "Mass of Christ The Savior," "Be Not Afraid," "One Bread, One Body" and "Lead Me, Lord." Honorary urn bearers are Colleen's grandchildren. Urn bearer is Jason Paulson.
Colleen Mildred Mix was born Feb. 11, 1935, in St. Cloud. She was the daughter of Harris and Ann (Miller) Hetherington. Colleen was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in St. Cloud and was a graduate with the St. Cloud Technical High School. Colleen furthered her education at Willmar Vocational School for one year, where she received a nursing degree.
On Sept. 1, 1954, Colleen was united in marriage to Finley Mix in St. Cloud. This marriage was blessed with five children, Debra, Pamela, Janine, Mark, and Michelle. Colleen and Finley resided in St. Cloud, Litchfield, before moving to Hutchinson, in 1968. They shared 44 years of marriage until the passing of Finley Jan. 28, 1999.
Colleen was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Hutchinson Hospital until her retirement in 1998.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, volunteering at the Senior Dining, and was a Fare Share volunteer. Colleen was a member of Al-Anon and St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Colleen passed away Sunday, July 4, at Assumption Community in Cold Spring, at the age of 86 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Colleen is survived by her children, Debra Evans and her husband Steven, of Lino Lakes, Pamela Binnebose and her husband Brian, of Danube, Janine Skelton of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mark Mix and his wife Joy, of Cold Spring, Michelle Hanke and her husband Michael, of Hutchinson; 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; brother William Hetherington of Texas; many other relatives and friends.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents Harris and Ann Hetherington; husband Finley Mix; grandson Peter Evans; sister Margaret Gill; brother Dennis Hetherington; brother-in-law Tony Gill.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com