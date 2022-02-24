Feb. 23, 2022
Colleen H. (Kenney) Otto, 68, of Lester Prairie, passed away on Feb. 23, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. Inurnment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Chilson Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Further visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Monday morning. Honorary urn bearer is Jack Otto. Urn bearer is Kaylee Otto.
Colleen was born on Dec. 18, 1953 in Hutchinson, to J. Ira and Helen (Seifert) Kenney. Colleen graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1972. She attended Faribault Vo-Tech College in 1973, graduating as an LPN in 1974. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and Nursing Home, Lakeview Clinic, Ridgeview Clinic and the last 37 years at Glencoe Regional Health.
She was joined in holy marriage to Robert Otto on Jan. 18, 1975 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. They were blessed with two children, Angela and Jason.
Colleen loved her two grandchildren and what she called her four “adopted” grandkids. Her love for sewing was passed down to her daughter and grandchildren.
Colleen is survived by her children, Angela (Micheal) Knapp of Brooklyn Park and Jason of Lester Prairie; grandchildren, Kaylee and Jack of Lester Prairie; step grandson Tannar Knapp; siblings, Thomas (Jamie) Kenney, Janice (Richard) Nybakke, Marjory (Roger) Tews, Mary Anne (Duane) Arndt, Layne (Robyn) Kenney all of Hutchinson, Wanda (Kevin) Johnson of New London, Charlene (Mark) Hovorka of Bloomer, Wisconsin, James (Kerry Ann) Kenney of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Michael (Sherry) Kenney of Buffalo Lake; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Karen (David) Schoen of Winsted, Lois (Richard) Nolan of Waverly, Kenneth Otto of Vadnais Heights, William Graham of Howard Lake, Ronald (Darlene) Otto of Winsted, Laurence Otto of Lester Prairie, Richard (Sharon) Otto of Erna, New Jersey and Susan (Jeffery) Muenchow of Silver Lake; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert Otto; parents, J. Ira and Helen Kenney; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Henry and Eileen Otto; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Graham and Deloris Otto.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Holy Trinity Church Building Fund or MN Oncology.
Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted assisted the family with funeral arrangements. On-line condolences can be made at chilsonfuneralhome.com