Jan. 27, 2022
Colonel Harry Spannaus, 91 passed away on Jan. 27, 2022 in Midland, Texas. His funeral was be Feb. 5, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Midland, Texas.
He was born in Hutchinson, on Sept. 1, 1930. Spannaus who went by the name "Butch" loved to hunt and fish in the Minnesota woods and lakes.
Colonel Spannaus attended the University of Minnesota before joining the United States Air Force where he served faithfully all around the world as a jet fighter pilot for 26 years. He earned numerous medals, awards and achievements.
Spannaus is leaving behind three children and their spouses; ten grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren, who all will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Letha Gail Spannaus; brother Walt; and wife of 41 years, Mary McKee Spannaus.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.