July 26, 2020
Colten “Colt” C. Hughes, 28, of Silver Lake passed away Sunday, July 26, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial Service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at McLeod County Veterans Memorial Park, 255 First Ave. N.E., Hutchinson. Please bring your own lawn chair for the service. Interment is at a later date. The Rev. Scott Grorud will officiate. Soloist is DeeAnn Hartsuiker. Bagpiper is Mike Breidenbach. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad
Colten “Colt” Curtis Hughes was born Nov. 17, 1991, in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. He was the son of Curtis and Tressa (Trailer) Hughes. Colt was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson and later attended Aberystwyth University in Wales, United Kingdom, for business management.
Colt proudly served in the Minnesota National Guard. He later entered active military service in the United States Army May 24, 2011, in Hutchinson, and served his country during the Persian Gulf War. He received an honorable discharge Oct. 15, 2013, at Fort Carson, Colorado.
On Oct. 12, 2019, Colt was united in marriage to Gabriela Bernadetta Pytel on Lake Minnetonka. Colt and Gabriela resided in Silver Lake.
Colt was employed as a supply chain analyst at 3M in Hutchinson. He was a proud member of the VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson.
Colt was truly known for his kind heart and never-ending smile, which brightened everyone’s day. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing and traveling. He also enjoyed grilling and growing vegetables. Colt was a proud Green Bay Packer stockholder and season ticket holder. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Colt had many dear friends and family, but his dearests were Ryan and Alexandria. Ryan was his best man and Colt was Ryan’s.
Blessed be his memory.
Colt is survived by his wife Gabriela Hughes of Silver Lake; parents Curtis and Tressa Hughes of Silver Lake; siblings, Shane Hughes of Minneapolis, and Kylie Hughes of Lacrosse, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Ula Pytel of Perth, Australia, and Edyta Mosz and her husband Michael of Bielsko, Poland; nieces, Julia and Olivia Mosz of Bielsko, Poland; mother-in-law Halina Pytel of Bielsko, Poland; grandparents, Jerry Hughes and his wife Hazel of Menomonie, Wisconsin, Andy Tylka of Holmen, Wisconsin, Ellen Tylka of Onalaska, Wisconsin, and Norm Trailer of Lacrosse, Wisconsin; many other relatives and friends.
Colt was preceded in death by his father-in-law Edward Pytel.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.