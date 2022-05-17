May 13, 2022
Connie Koenig, of Buffalo Lake, died on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Due to Covid concerns, a private family service was May 18, with burial in the Zion Evangelical Cemetery, north of Buffalo Lake.
Connie Irene (Hendrickson) Koenig, daughter of George and Hilma Hendrickson, was born on Thanksgiving day in Kensington, where she enjoyed her early years. She grew up proud of her Swedish heritage. Following high school graduation she worked as a secretary for Brown & Bigelow in St. Paul. She met Don Koenig roller skating in Cokato in 1952. They wed in June of 1953 and were married 52 years. The couple was blessed with three children who they raised on their farm near Buffalo Lake. Connie was active in the Buffalo Lake United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. Don and Connie loved singing in the church choir. Connie had a strong faith which carried her through every day of her life. Connie liked cooking, baking and candlestick making. Pies, desserts and cinnamon rolls were often requested. Through her life, humor was her recipe for happiness.
Connie is survived by her children, Vicki (Rick) Linder, Brian (Marlys) Koenig, Jayne (Don) Ackman; grandchildren, Kelsy, Brooke and Jake, Sara and Ryan; she was a “GG” to Aiden and Lane; and cherished family and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband Don Koenig; her three brothers; and her parents.
Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia. Memorials preferred, Correspondence to: Jayne Ackman - 56696 290th Street Grove City, MN 56243
We give thanks to God for her life and the love she gave and received.