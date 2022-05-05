April 21, 2022
Conrad D. Leafblad, 85, formerly of Park Rapids, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Lilac Homes in Dilworth, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, with a visitation one hour before the service at Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead.
Conrad “Dewane” Leafblad was born in Iron River, Wisconsin, on Aug. 28, 1936, to Lars “Conrad” and Mabel (Strommen) Leafblad. He grew up in Iron River and graduated from Iron River High School in 1954. He enlisted in the Army National Guard following high school.
Dewane was united in marriage to Linda Torgerson in 1961, and they raised four children and later divorced. Dewane later was married to Marlene Lindemeier, they later divorced, and Dewane moved to Park Rapids.
Through Dewane’s life he enjoyed driving truck for the Iron River Cheese Factory and Co-op Feedmill before being stationed in Tacoma, Washington, for the National Guard in 1961. In 1965 they moved to Norseland, where he worked at the Norseland General store and started working part time at Tilton Equipment. During this time, he was an active Boy Scouts leader and active with the Norseland snowmobile club. He later moved to Park Rapids where he continued to work for Tilton Equipment as a Regional Sales Representative.
Dewane enjoyed working outdoors cutting wood, gardening, feeding his deer and the birds. Dewane enjoyed fishing on Lake Michigan, Lake of the Woods and Long Lake in Park Rapids. Dewane most enjoyed deer hunting in many locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota, as well as mule deer in Lemmon, South Dakota.
Dewane is survived by his children; Joel (Andrea) Leafblad, Jody (Larry) Braun, Joy Leafblad, and Janae (Eric) Moe; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Connie Berg; and brother Merlwyn Lövblad; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Julie Anne; and brother-in-law Duane Berg.