March 11, 2021
Cora T. Grams (Corky), 97, passed away March 11. A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse, Wis. Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating with entombment held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at Church on Thursday. A livestream of the funeral can be found at http://mmoclacrosse.org/
Cora T. Grams (Corky) was born in Stewart, to Peter and Bertha Kalenberg Aug. 10, 1923. She was always extremely proud of graduating from high school at age 15. After 22 years she ended her working career as head housekeeper for Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, a position she held with great pride.
She was the last of her generation in both family trees and will be missed by all.
Cora is survived by her children, Bob (Linda) Grams, Maxine Weinmann, Patti (Robert) Navrestad, Ken (Marti) Grams, and Tom Grams; numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Donald, her dance partner and husband of 58 years
Online condolences may be made at blaschkeschneider.com