Dec. 28, 2021
Cordelia “Trudy” Survis, 84 of Litchfield, passed away Dec. 28, 2021, in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery-South Branch, rural St. James, at a later date.
Cordelia Ardella “Trudy” Survis, the oldest of five children of Harold and Elvira (Greiner) Tietz, was born June 12, 1937, in South Branch Township, Watonwan County. She was baptized on June 20, 1937, at St. John’s Lutheran Church-South Branch, rural St. James, and confirmed on March 22, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church-South Branch, rural St. James. Trudy graduated from Truman High School in 1955.
While working as a carhop in Truman, Trudy caught the eye of Robert Survis. After a few short weeks of dating, they were united in marriage on July 12, 1955, at Fairmont United Methodist Church in Fairmont. This union was blessed with two daughters, Pamala and Julie. Bob and Trudy celebrated 66 years of marriage.
With Bob being in the military for many years, Trudy lived in many places throughout the country. She raised her family and later worked various jobs until she earned a two-year degree in the secretarial field and worked as a receptionist. In 1984, she and Bob moved to Litchfield and she worked in food service at Ripley Elementary School for a number of years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
Being cheerful came naturally to Trudy and so did making friends. She could strike up a conversation with anyone anywhere. She had a gift of making others feel comfortable and welcome. She was happiest when she was on the go, meeting up with friends for coffee, or finding some great deals at thrift stores and garage sales. Throughout her life, Trudy participated in a camping club, bowling leagues, and a quilt club at church. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and canning. She had a knack for growing beautiful flowers and telling great stories. What Trudy loved most of all was spending time with her grandchildren. She eagerly shared many of her talents with them. Trudy was an amazing wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma.
Trudy is survived by her husband Bob Survis of Litchfield; her daughters, Pamala (Meryl) Kuelbs of Willmar, and Julie (Jeffrey) Zondervan of New London; four grandchildren, Karen Kuehn (Mathew Schultz) of Sartell, Angela Kuelbs (James Kelsea) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Christopher Goeddertz (Amber Albright) of Orefield, Pennsylvania, and Michael Kuelbs of Eden Prairie; three great-grandchildren, Kya Budach, Avery Kuehn, and Jackson Goeddertz; four siblings, Wilmar (Faith) Tietz of Madelia, Darlene Sandersfeld of Cotopaxi, Colorado, Elaine Lawrence of Warbo, and Janette (Philip) Miller of Truman; brother-in-law Thomas Survis of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
