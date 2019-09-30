Sept. 26, 2019
Corinne F. Skogen, 55, of Belgrade died Thursday, Sept. 26, surrounded by her family at her brother’s home in Canby. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church. A private family burial will be held.
Corinne Faye Skogen died peacefully at her brother’s home. Her four siblings were present as she took her last breath of this life just as the sun rose over the eastern horizon. A lover of early morning coffee with her family, she chose this moment as a reminder to us all. A reminder to live life fully, to be present with one another, to rejoice in the still moments and to praise God for the gifts he has entrusted us to share.
Corinne was born Feb. 1, 1964, to Marvin and Judy Skogen. Corinne graduated from high school in Sacred Heart. She attended St. Olaf College and University of Minnesota in pursuit of a nursing degree. Corinne’s career took a path less traveled. From homemaker to proprietor and chief editor at Wood Lake News, with various roles in between. Seven years ago, Corinne put her servant heart and love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to work as the office administrator at Peace Lutheran Church in New London.
Corinne was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was a voracious reader, writer and lover of anything outdoors. She enjoyed rustic camping wherever the trail ended. A few of her favorites were the north shore of Minnesota and the mountains of Colorado.
She loved her time with family. During family gatherings, you would often find her defending her title of ultimate Scrabble champion.
Corinne is survived by her three children, Perrin (Joe) Ardoff, Maddie Gabrielson and Samuel Gabrielson; parents Marvin and Judy Skogen; three brothers, Noel (Sue) Skogen, Brian (Becky) Skogen and Aaron (Kelly) Skogen; sister Sarah Kammerdiener; and many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in New London, hafh.org