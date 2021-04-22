March 8, 2021
Cory Thode, 49, of Andover, died on March 8, from pneumonia. Celebration mass will be 10:00 a.m. May 1, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. at the church.
Cory Paul Thode was born on March 15, 1971 in Hutchinson. He was the youngest of six children of Florian and Verneice Thode. His siblings, Cindy, Tim, Pam, Sheila and Randy, welcomed baby Cory home with great excitement. Cory, with big blue eyes, was a spirited boy full of love, fun and entertainment. He was so loved.
Cory grew in faith and character at St. Anastasia Catholic Church and St. Anastasia Catholic School. He attended Hutchinson High School graduating in 1989. He found his love of sports playing hockey for the Hutchinson Tigers. He was also a member of the 1980 Hutchinson Tiger Hockey Decade Team. His love of sports continued his entire life, following his favorite teams and reciting players and statistics.
He attended Winona State University and Metropolitan State University.
Cory loved fun and adventure and would try most activities for the thrill of it. Highly competitive, he played softball, golf, hockey, water skied, skateboarded, snow skied, traveled, and even tried bull fighting. He had a genuine, contagious laugh that we still hear and an amazing grin we will always remember.
His friends were always an extension of his family and he cherished them from grade school throughout his entire life.
He worked for many years at US Bank and was also employed by his best friend, Brian Solsrud, at Bergen Financial.
He was a veteran serving his country in the Army National Guard.
Survived by his father Florian Thode; siblings Cindy (Thode) and Scott Decker, Tim and Gail Thode, Pam (Thode) and Steve Adams, Sheila (Thode) Ulrich, Randy Thode; nieces and nephews; Natalie and Joel Leeman, Olivia and Luke Gotta, Mandy Thode and Brooklyn, Ruby Sturges, Tim and Courtney Thode, Ainsley, Nathan, Emelia, Camdyn, Matt and Sara Thode, Jones, Zella, Hawkins. Tait, Trace and Marissa, and Tory Adams, Carlie Ulrich, Alonzo Tramiel, Trey, Amiyah, and Zoey, Claire Hantge, Connor Ulrich, Lukas Miller, Kyle and Hattie Thode. Cory is also survived by his Uncle Paul Thode who had a very special place in his life. Cory had an extended family of many, many friends who were truly his brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother Verneice, who he missed every day since her death in 2014.
We will always miss you Cory and love you forever.