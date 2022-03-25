March 21, 2022
Craig A. Mogensen, 66, of Litchfield died March 21 at his home from cancer. A virtual memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. For service details, please contact a family member.
He was born to John and Ruth Mogensen on Oct. 15, 1955, in Fairmont. He graduated from Fairfax High School in 1974. He married Carline, his wife of 46 years, in 1976. Together they had two children, Jonathan and Heather. The family lived in Texas and Idaho before coming back to Minnesota in 1994, calling Litchfield home ever since.
He worked at Cenex from 1994 to 2015 doing service calls in the tire truck and as a mechanic. He enjoyed working with farmers and getting to know his neighbors. In 2015, he retired from Cenex and focused on C&C Janitorial, a business he owned and operated with his wife for over 40 years.
Craig enjoyed camping with Carline and their grandchildren, working on cars, spending time with family, relaxing on his deck, and tinkering in his garage. He was known for his easy-going personality, willingness to help others and joking/teasing others. He was always whistling or humming because he was just a happy person.
Craig had strong faith in his God Jehovah. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in April 1974 and had the privilege to serve as a servant for 20 years in the congregation. He always enjoyed sharing Bible truths with others.
Craig is survived by his wife, Carline; son, Jonathan (Amanda); daughter, Heather (Jeremy) Davis; grandchildren, Chloe (Synjn), Cordelia, Julia, Kyle, Jerrin, Landin, Veronica; great-grandchild Havoc; and his mother, Ruth Campbell. Craig was the fifth of 10 children, and is survived by siblings, Rick, Mark, Linda Hogan, Gary, Randy, Vicky Goodall, Ken, David; and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; brother Bill; sister-in-law Joyce; and nephew Joseph.
John 5: 28,29 “Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out.”