Craig Thomas Dahl, 60, of Darwin, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A private interment will be held on Friday Nov. 5, 2021, at All Saints Lutheran Cemetery in Darwin.
Craig Thomas Dahl, the son of Carlton and Dorothy (Settergren) Dahl was born on Sept. 26, 1961, in Litchfield. Craig grew up in the Darwin area and graduated from the Litchfield High School in 1980.
Craig had been employed at Smith Sanitation for several years before being employed at Sparboe Farm in Litchfield and other ag manufacturers in the area. He had recently been employed at Casey’s General Store in Litchfield as a donut and pizza maker. He was an outdoorsman. He rode his bike to work every day through rain, ice, or snow. Craig was a determined man who never complained and did what needed to be done to live life his way. He was a life long resident of Darwin.
He is survived by his siblings, Kimberly (William) Newgren of Lakeville and Rick Dahl of St. Paul; three nephews, Joe Newgren, Dr. Jon Newgren and Sean Dahl; one niece, Becky Newgren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and Dorothy Dahl; brother Michael Dahl; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
