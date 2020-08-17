Aug. 16, 2020
Curtis Edward Trude, 60, passed away Sunday, surrounded by his family and friends at home. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, with visitation one-hour prior at Litchfield Christian Church. There will also be a memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at daughter Heather’s home, 208 Birch Ave., Alexandria.
Curtis Edward Trude was born Oct. 13, 1959, in West Union, to Earnest and Wilma Lee (Palmer) Trude. He graduated from Jefferson High School, in Alexandria, in 1978, and attended the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Curtis lived in several places in Minnesota, but only called a few “home”: Villard, Alexandria and Litchfield. He also worked as an owner/operator, as well as an electrician. Curtis moved to Litchfield in 2009. He met Amy Stoneback in 2017. They were soon united in marriage July 4, 2018, on a hot and sunny day. Curtis was a member of the Litchfield Christian Church and the NRA.
He was known for his “challenge accepted” attitude and always putting 110 percent into everything that he did. He wanted what was best for the people he loved and only had pure intentions. His enjoyments and hobbies included working on cars, racing, and building guns. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his family and good friends. He was described as always craving adventure and living life to the fullest. His adventure lives on as his body is being donated to the Anatomy Bequest Program.
Curtis is survived by his wife Amy (Stoneback) Trude, and her two boys, Makya and Nodin Winch of Litchfield; his daughter Heather Kapphahn, of Alexandria, and her children, Lindsey Erickson, of Minneapolis, Caitlin (Chris Freese) Erickson, Ayden Kapphahn, and Cael Kapphahn of Alexandria; three special step-daughters, Valerie, Connie, and Stephie; brothers Web (Laurie) Trude of Fergus Falls, and Jim Dannon of Oregon; and his Mouvie, Lois Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Merlin Peterson.
