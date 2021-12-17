Dec. 16, 2021
Curtis Tweet Schafer, 92, passed away from natural causes on Dec. 16, 2021. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Family will be present one hour prior to the funeral service for visitation.
Curtis was born on Feb. 20, 1929, in Tracy, to Edward Schafer and Emma Alice Tweet. Curtis went to school in Walnut Grove, excelling in football, and he was named to the Minnesota 6-Man All State Football Team by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. During his early years, he also worked on his family farm.
After high school, Curtis enrolled in the University of Minnesota to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. During high school, Curtis met the love of his life, Shirley Nelson, and the two were married on Sept. 16, 1950. Following his graduation from the U of M, Curtis and Shirley moved to Wabasso, where he had a large animal veterinary practice. He continued practicing in Hutchinson for several years while raising his family.
Curtis’ true passion, however, was his family. His pride and love for his daughters, Laurie, Lisa, and Susan was clear to all who met him. In 1971, Curtis moved with his family to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to start his career with GTA/Harvest States animal feed company. Curt spent many years developing polices and training one of the company’s best sales teams with whom he stayed in touch for many years after his retirement.
In his retirement years, Curtis enjoyed traveling across the United States and Europe with his wife, children, and grandson, Hunter. His two favorite activities, however, were golfing and spending time with family and friends at his Detroit Lakes cabin. Curtis will always be remembered for his joyful spirit whenever he was with his family.
Curtis is survived by his wife of 71 years, Shirley Schafer; daughters, Laurie Schafer (Dwight Hill), Lisa Schafer; grandson Hunter (Martha) Winklepleck; great granddaughter Susanna Mary Winklepleck; and several nieces and nephews.
Curtis was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister Gwen Watson; brothers, Raymond and Calvin Schafer; daughter Susan Winklepleck; and brothers-in-law Wallace and Gary Nelson.
The family encourages masks in an effort to keep everyone safe. heritagesfsd.com