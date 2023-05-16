May 13, 2023
Cynthia Sue Arens, 66, of Kingston, died May 13, at her residence. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, at the Ostmark Lutheran Church in Watkins, with the Rev. Joe Midthun officiating the service at the Ostmark Lutheran Church in rural Watkins. There will be a time to gather with the family on Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel and one hour prior to the service on Monday, May 22, at the Ostmark Lutheran Church in rural Watkins.
Cynthia Sue (Myllykangas) Arens, the daughter of Gordon and Lillian Myllykangas was born on Feb. 26, 1957, in Litchfield. Cynthia was baptized and confirmed at the Kingston Apostolic Lutheran Church. Cynthia graduated from Kimball High School in 1975. She later attended Ridgewater Technical College, obtaining her associate degree in 2019 while working full-time at Hutchinson Technology as a process specialist. She worked at HTI for 35 years and chose to further her education for growth within their company, where she gained many wonderful friendships.
Cynthia was united in marriage to Keith Arens on Dec. 13, 1975, at the Kingston Apostolic Lutheran Church. Together they made their home in Kingston until 1981 when they moved to a farm north of Kingston where they have since lived. Cynthia was also a member of the Kingston American Legion Auxiliary.
Cynthia enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons. She loved horses and the outdoors. Growing up, she would much rather be out on the farm working with her dad than doing anything indoors. Cynthia was a people person and enjoyed talking and getting to know people. She could often be found bowling, traveling, camping, or playing darts with friends before her health made it hard to do so. Her family and her friends will miss her dearly.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Keith Arens of Kingston; children, Nicholas Arens of Kingston, Chilsea (Trevor) Dietman of South Haven, and Robert Arens (fiancé, Molly Hurrle) of Mayer; two grandchildren, Hudson Dietman and Bryson Dietman; siblings, Connie (Steve) Rossman of Fairhaven, Denise (Douglas) Bollman of Dassel, Debbie (Jim) Lammersen of Kimball, and Daniel (Nicole) Myllykangas of South Haven; sister in-law, Linda Parson of Mora; along with many nieces and nephews.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Lillian Myllykangas; mother and father-in-law Robert and Mary Jane Arens; brother-in-law, Terry Parson; niece, Jennifer Rossman; and nephews, Pat Rossman and Sam Rossman.