April 29, 2023
Cynthia "Cindy" I. Tews, 73, of Dassel, passed away April 29, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral service was May 6, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Jeffers Cemetery in Jeffers. Memorials preferred. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Sara Hein. Organist was Lori Pagel. Song leader was Bonnie Baumetz. Congregational hymns were "On Eagle's Wings", "Old Rugged Cross" and "How Great Thou Art". Honorary casket bearers were Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Cynthia "Cindy" Irene Tews was born on Nov. 18, 1949, in Windom. She was the daughter of Charles and Beryl (Schmotzer) Berry. Cindy was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at the Methodist Church in Jeffers. She received her education in Jeffers and was a graduate of the Jeffers High School Class of 1967. Cindy furthered her education at Stewarts College of Beauty in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
On July 8, 1995, Cindy was united in marriage to Gerald "Jerry" Tews at the Lake Jennie cabin in rural Dassel. This marriage was blessed with Jerry's daughter, Kristin. Cindy and Jerry resided at Lake Jennie, rural Dassel. They shared 27 years of marriage.
Cindy was employed in production at 3M for 26 years. She retired in 2006. Cindy was an active member of the VFW Post 906 Auxiliary, the Silver Lake Legion Auxiliary and the Hutchinson DAV Auxiliary. Cindy served as the VFW Post 906 Auxiliary president during 1997 and 1998, the 2nd District VFW Auxiliary president from 2006-2007, and as the VFW Auxiliary State president for the 2012-2013 term. She was a member of Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.
Cindy loved her pet dogs. She enjoyed dressing as "Mrs. Claus" and clowning around for veterans. Cindy also enjoyed fishing, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, and traveling, particularly to Mazatlán, Mexico. Cindy especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
Cindy passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her home in Dassel, at the age of 73 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Jerry Tews of Dassel; stepdaughter, Kristin Tews (Adam Schneider) of Mankato; nephew, Scott (Deb) Berry of Elk River; many other relatives and friends.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Beryl Berry; brother, Kenneth (Janet) Berry.
