June 20, 2020
Cynthony Annette “Cindy” (Dawley) Mulenburg, 70, passed away on June 20th, at St Cloud Hospital. Cremation arrangements were made at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home. A family gathering will be planned at a later date.
She was born Sept. 13th, 1949 in St Peter, to Averill and Melba (Davis) Dawley, being raised in the Kasota and St. Peter area.
After graduating from St Peter High School in 1967, she then went on to provide daycare for many years in Mankato, Hutchinson and Darwin. Cindy also worked at Burns Manor nursing home in Hutchinson, as well as Lakeview Ranch memory care facility in Darwin.
Cindy enjoyed growing and selling plants and vegetables at Mulenburg's Organic Garden and Greenhouse with her husband Douglas, her beloved Mastiff dogs Taffy, Babe and Grace, her time talking and visiting with family, motorcycle riding, and her love of country music.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Douglas; six children, Deb (Terry) Peterson of Mankato, Kenneth (Lisa) Mead of Mankato, Doreen Mead of Mankato, Amy (Mike) Kirchhoff of Hutchinson, Frank (Laura) Mead of Mankato, and Cyndy (Daniel) Ollig of Dassel; step daughter Barb (Jon) White of northern Minnesota; 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Tim (Cindy) Dawley of New Ulm, and Craig Dawley of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by both of her parents; and her sisters, Colleen and Carolyn.