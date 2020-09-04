Sept. 2, 2020
Dale A. Smith, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Howard Lake Cemetery. The Rev. Mark Richardson officiating. Eulogy by DeAnn Klun. Trumpeter Leonard Klun , “The Lord’s Prayer.” Congregational hymn “Amazing Grace.” Special music, “Oh That Will Be Glory.” Casket bearers are Dale’s grandchildren, Tom Klun, Elizabeth Klun, Matt Kirchoff, Allison Gans, Mitchell Kirchoff, Patrick Smith, Morgan Smith, Zachary Smith, Tyler Smith, Stacy Smith, Samantha Murray, Jack Murray, Connor Cruz and Cassidy Cruz
Dale Arthur Smith was born on Feb. 25, 1925, on the family farm in Middleville Township, just west of Howard Lake. He was the son of Arthur and Caroline (Hempel) Smith. Dale attended schools in Howard Lake and graduated in 1943. He became an auto body repairman, first working in Cokato, and then moving to Minneapolis to work for Boyer/Gilfillan Ford.
Dale and Alene Klammer were married Oct. 14, 1950, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cokato. They lived in Minneapolis from 1950 to 1959, when they moved “way out west”, to Plymouth, where their four children attended the Wayzata schools. In August 1968, Dale and Alene had the opportunity to buy their own auto body shop in Hutchinson. Hutch Auto Body was a well-respected business in town, and Dale was known for his excellent work and honest business practices.
Life changed for Dale when Alene died of breast cancer in 1987. He then met Carol Both and the two of them were married at Calvary Lutheran Church on Dec. 9, 1989. They marked their 30th anniversary last December.
Dale sold Hutch Auto Body in 1991 and enjoyed a busy retirement filled with family, friends, and travel. For 25 years, Dale and Carol spent six months in Hutchinson and six winter months in Apache Junction, Arizona, where he enjoyed spending time in his backyard woodworking shop and playing golf. He was always ready to play a game of cards and eat some lemon pie. When in Minnesota, he loved fishing and playing cards and games up at the cabin near Backus, Minnesota. Family gatherings were very important to him.
He was an active church member, both at Calvary Lutheran in Golden Valley and at Christ the King Lutheran in Hutchinson. He also enjoyed his time as a member of the Kiwanis club in Hutchinson. Dale served on the board of their HOA in Arizona.
Dale is survived by his wife Carol Smith of Hutchinson; children, DeAnn Klun and her husband Leonard, of Maple Plain, Lori Kirchoff and her husband Dave, of Chaska, Roger Smith and his wife Barbara, of Maple Grove; daughter-in-law Marilyn Smith of Brooklyn Park; stepdaughters, Kristin Murray and her husband Michael, of Savage, Kimberly Cruz and her husband James, of Greenfield; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Helen Zander of Howard Lake; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Caroline Smith; first wife Alene Smith; son Steven Smith; brother Everrett Smith; sister Dorothy Janneke; and four brothers-In-Law.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.