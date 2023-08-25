Aug. 22, 2023
Dale B. Buboltz, 77, of Hutchinson, and formerly of St. Marys, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Waconia, following a brief battle with cancer. Graveside and Committal services for Dale will be held privately at Oakmont Cemetery in Ridgway, Pennsylvania.
On April 9, 1975, in Kent, Ohio, Dale married the love of his life, Kathleen Dougherty Buboltz, who preceded him in death on Nov. 6, 2020. Together they shared more than 35 years of love, laughter and happiness.
Dale graduated from Stewart High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970, having served in Vietnam. After returning from the service, he attended Hennepin County Technical School for powder metal engineering. After graduating, he moved to Kent, Ohio, and joined a powdered metal company, where he met his future bride, Kathleen. After a few years, they moved to St. Marys, Pennsylvania where they worked for Keystone Powdered Metal Company and made their home for more than 30 years. Dale and Kathleen love playing golf and enjoyed traveling to many different destinations. In 2022, Dale returned to Minnesota to be closer to family, but always loved St. Marys and the many friends he made there.
He is survived by a brother, Randall Buboltz and his wife Marilyn of Litchfield; two sisters, Brenda Maiers and her husband Pete of Hutchinson and Jolene Bruce and her husband Barry of Melbourne, Florida, as well as by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elk County Rides 4 Vets, PO Box 70, Ridgway, PA 15853.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com