March 2, 2020
Dale C. Jensen, 76, of Litchfield died on Monday, March 2, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Friday, March 6, at the Ostmark Lutheran Church in rural Watkins. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5th at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and also one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the Forest City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Dale Carl Jensen, the son of Carl and Elayne (Sodergren) Jensen, was born Nov. 5, 1943 in Litchfield. He grew up in the Forest City area and graduated from Litchfield High School. After high school he farmed for a few years with his family. Dale enlisted in the US Navy and served on a destroyer in Vietnam from 1965 to 1968. When he returned from the service, he attended Dunwoody studying to be an electrician. Dale worked for several years as an electrician in Litchfield area until he retired. He also farmed and raised cattle and mink. Dale took care of his parents in their last years. He was very generous and will be remembered as always willing to help family, friends and neighbors. Dale was a member of Ostmark Lutheran Church. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and sports. He loved farming and raising cows and his animals, especially his dog Rusty.
He is survived by his sister Carol Schauer of Sartell; nieces, Shelly (Jon) Krantz of Sartell, and Colleen Schauer of Sartell. He is also survived by his cousin Margie (Chuck) Rick, and grandnieces and grandnephews and their families,Hailey and Dyllan (Hunter, Daisy), Jacob and Johanna (Audri), Jamie and Brian (Josh, Troy, Bridget, Ryker, Kaydra, Matix), and Katheryn (Blake, Easton, Rileigh).
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Wilfred Schauer.
