Aug. 1, 2023
Dale Arnold Daak, 78, of Orange Park, Florida, passed away Aug. 1, at Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital in Middleburg, Florida.
Dale was born Oct. 13, 1944 in Hutchinson. He was the son of Arnold and Mildred (Haag) Daak. Dale graduated from Hutchinson High School with the class of 1962. He attended the University of Minnesota and received a Bachelor's degree in agricultural business administration in 1966.
Dale enlisted into the United States Navy. He completed Naval Aviation School in Pensacola, Florida and received his Wings in 1967. Dale was stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk Aircraft carrier. During this time he was a flight instructor to new cadets. Dale flew reconnaissance E-3 planes off the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier over Vietnam. In 1971, President Richard Nixon presented Dale with the highest pilot "Air Medal" for meritorious achievement in aerial flight under hazardous flying conditions. He successfully completed 200 direct combat support missions against the enemy in an active combat area. Dale received an Honorable Discharge from the US Navy in 1971, receiving the rank of Lieutenant.
On Sept. 3, 1976, Dale was united in marriage to Sheila (Fountain) Daak. In 1980, they adopted three children (brothers and a sister) from South Korea. They began their journey as a family in Minnesota. They made their way towards the eastern seaboard, finally settling in Orange Park, Florida. Together they shared 45 years of marriage. Sheila passed away July 28, 2022. Together they owned and operated a travel agency in Kansas City, Missouri. They also owned and operated a pet store in Miramar, California near San Diego. In 1980, Dale began selling real estate. In 2001, Dale and Sheila owned their own real estate company, Reality Sense, Inc., in Orange Park. This was his current and final career.
Dale's greatest joy was traveling the world with his wife. They traveled five continents, visited over a dozen countries and sailed on more than 30 cruises. Dale was an avid MN Gophers fan, as well as NFL football. He favored the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Minnesota Vikings. Each year he would participate in fantasy football. Yearly he would attend the Blue Angels air show in Jacksonville.
Eating breakfast out would mean Waffle House! He enjoyed watching TV, current news and movies. He found great satisfaction tending to his lawn using his John Deere riding tractor. He loved and found great companionship caring for his two Yorkshire Terrier dogs: Jaylee and Jackson.
Dale is survived by his children, Candice Daak of Portland, Oregon, Michael Daak and his wife, Cipriana of Tucson, Arizona, Jeremy Daak of Fort Knox, Kentucky; grandsons, Jeremiah, Phoenix, Trenton and Cipriano; granddaughters, Aurora and Ciana; sisters, Beverly Schmidt of Hutchinson and Judy Suess and her husband, Larry of Hutchinson; brother, Wesley Daak and his wife, Shirley of Hutchinson; brother in-law, Steven Fountain and his partner, Laurie Robers of Minneapolis; sister in-law, Heidi Yee and her husband, David of Portland, Oregon; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Also, his special, helpful, caring next door neighbors, Vinny and Roberta Mazzarella of Orange Park, Florida.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila (Fountain) Daak; parents, Arnold and Mildred (Haag) Daak; father and mother in-law, Robert and Martha (Bowman) Fountain; daughter in-law, Crystal Daak; brother in-law, Milan Schmidt; niece, Kimberly Schmidt; nephew, Michael Schmidt; great nephew, Nicholas Schmidt; grandparents; aunts; uncles; and many other relatives and friends.
Blessed be his memory.