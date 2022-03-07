Feb. 19, 2022
Dale Lamar Douglas, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully, surrounded by friends Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, March 7, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Kimball. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Music selections were “Here I Am, Lord,” “Shepherd Me, O God,” “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Ave Maria,” “Song Of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art.” Readers were Anthony Douglas and Ryan Messer. Eulogy by Evan Powell. Candle carriers were Emma Altmann and Emma Messer. Honorary urn bearers were Joseph Messer, Marvin Messer, Jesse Messer, Patrick Messer, Allen Messer, and Rick Messer. Urn bearer was Dale Douglas Jr.
Dale was born July 12, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio. He was the son of Walter and Mary (Andrews) Douglas. Dale was baptized and later confirmed in his faith in 1985 at Christ Our Life Catholic Church in Zimmerman.
Dale was united in marriage to Monica Messer (Schwab) on July 11, 1983, at the Stearns County Courthouse. This marriage was blessed and united, each bringing children of their own, totaling 12 to their union. Dale and Monica resided in Kimball for 35 years and later moved to Hutchinson in 2018. They shared 38 years of marriage.
Dale was last employed with Nahan Printing in St. Cloud. He enjoyed playing with his dog Peanut, watching the Minnesota Twins, and making his famous vegetable beef soup. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Dale is survived by his wife Monica Douglas of Hutchinson; children and their spouses, Dale (Beth Lacata) Douglas Jr. of Sandusky, Ohio, Linda (Messer) and Kevin Hall of Albany, Carol (Messer) and Rick Willey of Hutchinson, Joseph and Sandy (Reinert) Messer of Braham, Marv Messer of Togo, Jesse Messer of Oak Park, Pat and Bev (Reinert) Messer of Milaca, Al and Sarah (Christians) Messer of Crystal, Eva (Messer) and Jamie Powell of South Haven, Rick and Connie (Thelen) Messer of New London, and Lucy (Messer) and Mark Thelen of St. Martin; 37 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; sister Melody (Don) Peterson of Warren, Michigan; many other relatives and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Douglas; daughter Mary Beth Gbeve; grandson Clifford Powell; great-grandson Cole Messer; brother William Douglas; and sisters, Jenny Graham and Mary Beth Douglas.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.