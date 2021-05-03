April 26, 2021
Dale E. Runke, 72, passed away at home with family around him and deer in the backyard April 26. Private funeral service is noon Wednesday, May 5, at Lakewood Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Ave. S. Interment in Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis. Facemasks and social distancing requested by the family. In lieu of flowers please consider PRISM (prismmpls.org).
He was born May 5, 1948, in Hutchinson. His family and friends will remember him for his generosity, kindness and wry sense of humor. He talked, joked and shared stories with everyone. He owned Coast to Coast/Ace Hardware for 40 years and helped build the economic vitality and growth seen in the city of Robbinsdale.
Dale lived it up with travel, gardening, fishing and hunting at every given opportunity. He knew so much about animals all over the world thanks to his love of nature and conservation. He had a passion for understanding the world around him and how things worked. It's fitting that the pink super moon peaked its brilliance just after his passing. We will always remember the spark in his blue eyes and his sense of humor.
Survived by wife Pat; children, Carrie (Kevin), Kelly (Dezia), Maria, Nicole (Darrell) and Chris (Andi); and grandchildren, Lucas, Veronica, Eskadelia, Airabella, Osman, Jordan, Lauren, River and Soleil.
Preceded in death by parents and one brother.
Arrangements with Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home, washburn-mcreavy.com, Nokomis Park Chapel, 612-721-1651.