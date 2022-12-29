Dec. 25, 2022
Dale V. Fenrich, 65, of Litchfield, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, at Meeker Memorial Hospital. A time of visitation will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home. A memorial service will then begin at 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Kevin Oster officiating.
Dale V. Fenrich, son of Verner and Hilda (Bremer) Fenrich, was born on April 29, 1957 at the Swedish Lutheran Hospital in Minneapolis. He was baptized at birth with a Recognition of Baptism performed in Sept. 1957 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Ceylon and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Litchfield on June 13, 1971. In 1961, he moved with his family to Grove City, where he attended school and graduated in 1975. He then graduated with honors from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, receiving an associates of arts degree in agriculture.
He devoted himself in marriage to Katherine (Kathy) Simmons at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Litchfield on June 17, 1978 and together they were blessed with three children whom they raised in Litchfield. From childhood until 1992, Dale enjoyed working alongside his father at their farming operation, after which he started Fenrich Insurance Agency with Kathy in Hutchinson, where they worked together until selling it Jan. 1, 2021. He was elected to Litchfield Township Board where he served until being elected to Meeker County Board of Commissioners in 2012.
Additionally, in 2017 Dale and Kathy opened Spirit of Ripley RV Park spending many hours happily working and socializing. Dale was not one to sit still, so his hobbies and interests were many and varied. His desire to be of service and help to others was at the heart of everything he did and led him to many volunteering opportunities.
Dale loved his family above all else. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathy; children, Lindsay (Scott Yelle) Fenrich, Taylor (Amanda) Fenrich and Cameron (Rachel) Fenrich; his grandchildren Blake, Jayden, Mia, Savannah, Aiden, Sadie and Paisley; his father Verner Fenrich; sister Barb Asmus.
He was preceded in death by his mother Hilda Fenrich; infant son David Fenrich.